Car driver “shot down” a biker while pulling out of a parking space

A 41-year-old man from the Wels-Land district was driving his motorcycle in the municipality of Steinerkirchen an der Traun at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. His 11-year-old daughter was a passenger on the motorcycle. At the same time, a 23-year-old man, also from Wels-Land, parked his car out of a driveway and overlooked the motorcycle coming from the right. As a result of the collision, the 41-year-old lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.



Suffered an open fracture

He suffered an open fracture to his right foot and heel as a result of the accident. The daughter suffered minor injuries to her left knee. A safety helmet was properly used. The girl was taken to the hospital in Wels by ambulance, her father was flown to the same hospital by rescue helicopter. Both drivers tested negative for alcohol.