Problems in the 5G network: Scholz plans top-level meeting

Limitation for Huawei and ZTE components

Back in September 2023, the Ministry of the Interior presented proposals for stricter regulations, some of which would ban the installation of Huawei and ZTE products. Nothing has changed in terms of content since then. According to information from Reuters, all but one of the mobile network providers have already removed components from these companies from the core network. However, the Ministry of the Interior also wants to limit the proportion of Huawei and ZTE components in the so-called access and transport network to an average of 25 percent.