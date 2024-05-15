“Was surprised by Kogler’s farting words”

Europe first is the slogan of the leading SPÖ EU candidates in this regard. However, Schieder does not want this to be understood as a reference to Donald Trump, but rather as a commitment to Europe as a business location. We do not want photovoltaic panels from China, but from European production. Schieder: "In future European tenders, products from Europe must be preferred to American and Asian products." We simply cannot allow Europe to be flooded with cheap products from outside. For example, with electric cars with cheap Chinese batteries.