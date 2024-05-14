With a cute companion
Demi Moore the eye-catcher in a transparent dress
On Monday evening, Gucci hosted the Curise show at the Tate Modern in London. One of the guests was Demi Moore, who made a truly exciting appearance.
The actress opted for a very eye-catching Gucci creation and appeared at the luxury brand's fashion show in a transparent lace dress with a skirt covered in numerous bird patches.
Moore with a cute companion
The lace fabric allowed deep insights, as the 61-year-old only wore a black bra and nude-colored panties under the saucy designer dress.
However, it wasn't just Moore's dress that was a real eye-catcher, but also her cute companion. The Hollywood beauty brought her Chihuahua "Pilaf" to the fashion show, but he slept through the fashion show on the actress' lap.
Kate Moss came with daughter Lila
Of course, Moore was not the only celebrity not to miss the Gucci fashion show. Kate Moss, who wore a dark gray, short dress with lace details under a black coat, was also a guest at the show and brought her daughter Lila with her, who opted for a yellow ensemble consisting of a blazer and shorts.
Also looking smart: singer Dua Lipa, Instagram star Caro Daur, actress Eiza Gonzales and Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles.
"Owe a lot to London"
And there was also plenty to see on the catwalk - such as short coats, long dresses, transparent fabrics and lots of floral embroidery. Chiffons, ruffles and lace are combined with jeans and leather jackets, among other things.
The fact that the Cruise Show took place in London this year was mainly for designer Sabato de Sarno. "I owe so much to this city, it welcomed me and listened to me. The same goes for Gucci, whose founder was inspired by his experiences here."
