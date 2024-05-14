Vorteilswelt
With a cute companion

Demi Moore the eye-catcher in a transparent dress

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 14:01

On Monday evening, Gucci hosted the Curise show at the Tate Modern in London. One of the guests was Demi Moore, who made a truly exciting appearance.

comment0 Kommentare

The actress opted for a very eye-catching Gucci creation and appeared at the luxury brand's fashion show in a transparent lace dress with a skirt covered in numerous bird patches.

Moore with a cute companion
The lace fabric allowed deep insights, as the 61-year-old only wore a black bra and nude-colored panties under the saucy designer dress.

Demi Moore allowed deep insights in her Gucci dress.
Demi Moore allowed deep insights in her Gucci dress.
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)

However, it wasn't just Moore's dress that was a real eye-catcher, but also her cute companion. The Hollywood beauty brought her Chihuahua "Pilaf" to the fashion show, but he slept through the fashion show on the actress' lap.

Kate Moss came with daughter Lila
Of course, Moore was not the only celebrity not to miss the Gucci fashion show. Kate Moss, who wore a dark gray, short dress with lace details under a black coat, was also a guest at the show and brought her daughter Lila with her, who opted for a yellow ensemble consisting of a blazer and shorts.

Lila Moss and Kate Moss were a stylish duo.
Lila Moss and Kate Moss were a stylish duo.
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)
Lila Moss showed off her legs.
Lila Moss showed off her legs.
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)
Kate Moss too.
Kate Moss too.
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)

Also looking smart: singer Dua Lipa, Instagram star Caro Daur, actress Eiza Gonzales and Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)
Caro Daur
Caro Daur
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)
Eiza Gonzales
Eiza Gonzales
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
(Bild: Gucci/2024 Getty Images)

"Owe a lot to London"
And there was also plenty to see on the catwalk - such as short coats, long dresses, transparent fabrics and lots of floral embroidery. Chiffons, ruffles and lace are combined with jeans and leather jackets, among other things.

Jeans are combined with tops made of delicate chiffon.
Jeans are combined with tops made of delicate chiffon.
(Bild: Gucci/Monica)
The transparency trend is far from over.
The transparency trend is far from over.
(Bild: Gucci/Gaspar J. Ruiz Lindberg)
There was a lot to see at the show.
There was a lot to see at the show.
(Bild: Gucci)
Dresses like these guarantee a grand entrance.
Dresses like these guarantee a grand entrance.
(Bild: Gucci)
Jeans with glittering fringes were a real highlight.
Jeans with glittering fringes were a real highlight.
(Bild: Gucci)
Delicate fabrics were combined with leather jackets.
Delicate fabrics were combined with leather jackets.
(Bild: Gucci)
Candy colors are also still on trend.
Candy colors are also still on trend.
(Bild: Gucci)

The fact that the Cruise Show took place in London this year was mainly for designer Sabato de Sarno. "I owe so much to this city, it welcomed me and listened to me. The same goes for Gucci, whose founder was inspired by his experiences here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
