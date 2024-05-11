State pays over 20 million euros for a cycle path

Municipalities even receive money

A bizarre detail: the high inflation of recent years has resulted in a discount in real terms for the neighboring municipalities involved. This is because no value adjustment is planned for their contribution of 1.2 million euros - but the construction costs rose by 33.5 percent. "This means that in real terms, the subsidy from the municipalities is only 75 percent of the originally agreed amount," says the LRH report. The federal government's share also remained the same. The state therefore has to dig deeper into its pockets. The LRH also criticizes this procedure.