Knicks make it 2-0, Nikola Jokic again MVP

Best player for the third time

The Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has been named the most valuable NBA player for the third time in four years. With 926 points, he came out on top ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder (640 points) and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks (566). Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in the basic round. He had already been voted MVP in 2021 and 2022. Last season, the award went to Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.