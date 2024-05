VKW opened two new wind farms in Germany

The annual output of the plants in Völkersen (Lower Saxony), Wintersteinchen (Saarland) and Rapshagen (Brandenburg) can supply around 33,000 households with electricity. But that is not the end of the story: "We have set ourselves an ambitious target: We want to increase our wind and photovoltaic portfolio to one billion kilowatt hours by 2040," reports CEO Gerd Wegeler.