Squad planning still on hold

Eight points ahead of third-but-last Mauerwerk with four games remaining. Realistically speaking, Oberwart have secured their place in the Ostliga. In mathematical terms, however, this remains open. Which is why the uncertainty in the table is also affecting the planning of the squad. "One or two players are keeping a low profile. But it's also logical if the league we're going to play in isn't fixed yet," says sporting director Peter Lehner.

Selective reinforcements

The fact is, however, that the team will largely be retained. "There will also be one or two reinforcements. Selectively, in order to have even more quality across the board." Postscript: "First of all, however, the full focus is on staying in the league.