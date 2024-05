If Modi wins again, India’s democracy will die

Eligible voters on the subcontinent have until June 1 to cast their votes. The electronic count will then take place on June 4 and the final result will be announced. All forecasts indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in power for ten years, is heading for a third term in office. His Hindu nationalist BJP is running against a divided alliance of two dozen opposition parties. A victory would make the 73-year-old the second prime minister after independence hero Jawaharlal Nehru to rule for a third consecutive term.