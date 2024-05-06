US method
This is how stressed brains become free again
As a guest in Tyrol, a US-American gives pupils new strength. Her methods are not completely new - but somehow they are. The exercises are somewhat reminiscent of yoga or classical gymnastics.
Some scenes are reminiscent of yoga, there is brief dancing, then relaxing breathing is practiced again - and in quiet moments you could call it meditation. The program is called "OmmWorks" and Kathi Donnelly has already inspired 30,000 students in her home country.
"It creates an ability to recognize and reduce stress," explains the 58-year-old at the Neue Mittelschule in Brixlegg, where class 1B is immediately carried away by the guest from the other side of the Atlantic. "What causes you stress?" Kathi asks at the beginning. And the pupils refer to exams, strict moms and soccer defeats.
Everyday life on a cell phone with information every second has consequences
Nowadays, young minds are confronted with an unprecedented flood of images and information - keyword smartphone. "Children's brains get used to the clips in seconds, which makes it all the more difficult for them to pay attention for longer in class," says teacher Sarah from her own experience.
Kathi is tackling this with "OmmWorks" and wants to promote children's social and emotional intelligence. "Be authentic, but stay as you are, become the best version of yourself," she calls out to the circle. One pupil beams afterwards: "This is more than gym class . . ." Something that the pupils at BORG Volders were also able to experience a day later.
Tyrolean entrepreneur brought Kathi to Tyrol
The fact that Kathi Donnelly from California found her way to Tyrol is down to Brixlegg entrepreneur Beate Rissbacher. "I teach meditation myself and came into contact with Kathi during an online course. A joint seminar in Hawaii formed the basis of our friendship. This training program, which can positively change children's lives, should be brought into Tyrolean schools." These days, the entrepreneur has an appointment at the teacher training college to explain the benefits of "OmmWorks".
Kathi has been successful with her mission in the USA. "It's always about convincing teachers, they can learn our program relatively quickly and pass it on to pupils aged 6 to 14." Will her ideas soon take root in Tyrol?
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.