This is how stressed brains become free again

Tyrolean entrepreneur brought Kathi to Tyrol

The fact that Kathi Donnelly from California found her way to Tyrol is down to Brixlegg entrepreneur Beate Rissbacher. "I teach meditation myself and came into contact with Kathi during an online course. A joint seminar in Hawaii formed the basis of our friendship. This training program, which can positively change children's lives, should be brought into Tyrolean schools." These days, the entrepreneur has an appointment at the teacher training college to explain the benefits of "OmmWorks".