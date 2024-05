More records tumble! Messi unstoppable

The 36-year-old scored one goal himself on the twelfth matchday on Saturday (local time) at Chase Stadium. The other goals were scored by Uruguay's Luis Suárez (3) and Paraguay's Matias Rojas (2) - all from assists by Messi - after trailing 1-0 at half-time. The home game was attended by around 21,500 spectators.

Six games in a row

Messi, who was named MLS Player of the Month in April, has now scored at least one goal in six league games in a row - and now has ten goals and twelve assists after just eight games. The win extended Miami's unbeaten run to six games and keeps them top of the Eastern Conference. Messi and Suarez lead the scoring charts with ten goals each.