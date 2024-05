Is Austria maneuvering itself offside?

Working days of 15 hours are not uncommon for master baker Wolfgang Fitz from the Schwanenbäckerei bakery in Wolfurt. He recently gave "Vorarlberg Krone" an insight into his day-to-day work. He talks about how much bureaucracy has taken over him in the meantime. After spending six hours in the bakery, he has to deal with the paperwork, as the law stipulates countless documentation, information, publication and reporting obligations.