"Krone" interview

Nachrichten
03.05.2024 06:40

Max Verstappen will also start as the clear favorite at the Miami International Autodrome.Before the start of practice, Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko spoke about the departure of Adrian Newey and his role on the transfer market.

Question: The official confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure came just before the Miami Grand Prix. How difficult is the separation from the super star designer?
Helmut Marko: It's obviously a big loss for Red Bull Racing. He wasn't always involved in the day-to-day business, he didn't take care of every detail, every screw, but he was the one who had the complex knowledge of the aerodynamics and mechanical grip of the entire car under control. What's more, his great successes have made him a legend.

Helmut Marko (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Helmut Marko
To what extent do you now have to restructure the technical team?
We have built up a young engineering team in recent years, so we are very well positioned. But of course there will be new regulations in 2026 - and whenever there have been new regulations, it was usually Adrian Newey who was the first to grasp them.

Personally, you are probably also very sorry to see Newey go, as he will be working for another team from 2025
Of course, Newey is a passionate racer of the old school. But Max (Verstappen; the ed.) also always had a very good relationship with him

(Bild: AFP)
Speaking of Verstappen. Sky expert Ralf Schumacher believes that Red Bull will now fall apart and Max will leave the team. How do you see the future?
Max will always drive where he finds the best car. And at the moment that is Red Bull Racing. We'll see how long that is the case.

Can Max actually get out of his contract, which runs until the end of the 2028 season, at any time by means of a clause?
No. He is bound to me in that respect.

(Bild: EPA)
You also read that Mercedes would be prepared to pay 150 million for Verstappen and that Dr. Helmut Marko would also take over immediately. How do you feel about playing such an important role on the transfer market again in the late summer of your career?
Well, on the one hand it's very honoring, on the other hand it's very amusing. (smiles)

If the rumor "Carlos Sainz agrees with Mercedes" is true, Sergio Pérez's chances of extending his contract with Red Bull will probably increase further - right?
Checo is a terrific team-mate, he scores the points. He does what we ask him to do.

(Bild: APA/AFP/PEDRO PARDO)
Last year there was a clear one-two victory for the "bulls" in Miami. There's no need to ask who the favorite is
Max is unbeatable in his current form. But a sprint weekend like this naturally has its imponderables. Ferrari can be very strong, especially in qualifying. Let's wait and see what happens in practice.

There will also be a lot going on around the race in Miami. That's not necessarily your cup of tea
It's much better than Las Vegas. There's much more of a racing atmosphere here.

Richard Köck

