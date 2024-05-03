Question: The official confirmation of Adrian Newey's departure came just before the Miami Grand Prix. How difficult is the separation from the super star designer?

Helmut Marko: It's obviously a big loss for Red Bull Racing. He wasn't always involved in the day-to-day business, he didn't take care of every detail, every screw, but he was the one who had the complex knowledge of the aerodynamics and mechanical grip of the entire car under control. What's more, his great successes have made him a legend.