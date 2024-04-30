Social media oversight: Musk rebuffed by the court

The ruling was triggered by Musk's tweets from August 2018, when he wrote on Twitter that he was considering delisting Tesla from the stock exchange. "Financing secured", he added. This sentence later sparked a lot of controversy, as it turned out that there were no written commitments from investors. The SEC accused Musk of misleading investors and, in addition to supervising his tweets, also forced him to resign as chairman of the Tesla board of directors. In addition, Musk and Tesla each paid a fine of 20 million dollars.