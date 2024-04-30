Forum
What to do about violence in parenting?
The myth of the "healthy spanking" has long been a buzzword in Austria for a seemingly legitimate educational measure. However, it is not only on this day of non-violent parenting that we should remember that such measures have no place in the upbringing of children.
There is no question that children need to be given boundaries. However, not everyone is yet aware that this can be achieved without physical and emotional violence. This is shown by the fact that even today there is still some talk of "one's hand slipping" when it comes to bringing up children. In truth, however, neither side benefits from such behavior: It basically just highlights your own weakness as a parent and leads to fear on the part of the children and not at all to respect, which is then often the term used. Not to mention the other effects it can have on a child's psyche.
How do you see the current situation with regard to raising children without violence in Austria? Is society on the right track? What measures and steps could be taken to raise awareness of this in society? What values and principles are particularly important to you personally when raising children and how do you put them into practice? Feel free to join in the discussion with others in the comments section!
