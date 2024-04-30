What to do about violence in parenting?

There is no question that children need to be given boundaries. However, not everyone is yet aware that this can be achieved without physical and emotional violence. This is shown by the fact that even today there is still some talk of "one's hand slipping" when it comes to bringing up children. In truth, however, neither side benefits from such behavior: It basically just highlights your own weakness as a parent and leads to fear on the part of the children and not at all to respect, which is then often the term used. Not to mention the other effects it can have on a child's psyche.