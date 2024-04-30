More than 9000 clients
Debt counseling has its hands full
More than 9,000 people in Lower Austria were supported by the debt counseling service last year - a record figure with a continuing upward trend!
An increase of around six percent or 500 more counseling and court appointments - and thus an absolute record - was recorded by debt counseling in this country last year. "The wave of inflation is still making itself felt. Many people fall into the debt trap unexpectedly and through no fault of their own," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. This makes it all the more important to intervene at an early stage. While the average debt of young women has risen by 4,100 euros, it has fallen by around 2,800 euros for young men.
The primary goal is therefore to further strengthen the financial competence of women - for example with initiatives such as "Girl's Day", financial education in schools or the financial driving license. The reasons for debt can usually be found in job loss or compulsive consumption (especially cell phones). "Around 30 percent of clients are in full employment," says Provincial Councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig.
35,672 interventions were carried out in the previous year - an absolute record.
Landesrätin Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig
With five regional offices, the debt counseling service helps people find a way out of the crisis. And the demand is high: "In the first quarter alone, initial contacts increased by 16.4 percent. Each of our 22 advisors looks after 460 clients," says Managing Director Michael Lackenberger. Support with added value, as a recent study by the University of Economics shows: Because every euro invested in debt counseling creates social and economic effects worth the equivalent of 5.30 euros.
