Debt counseling has its hands full

An increase of around six percent or 500 more counseling and court appointments - and thus an absolute record - was recorded by debt counseling in this country last year. "The wave of inflation is still making itself felt. Many people fall into the debt trap unexpectedly and through no fault of their own," explains Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister. This makes it all the more important to intervene at an early stage. While the average debt of young women has risen by 4,100 euros, it has fallen by around 2,800 euros for young men.