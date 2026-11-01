Fit or Unfit for Work? NEOS Wants a New Intermediate Level

Who, then, is still considered unable to work?

Anyone who, after decades in a physically demanding job, can no longer work full-time should be able to remain in their job with reduced working hours and a financial subsidy. “Until now, our system has been very much based on black-and-white thinking: Either you’re fully able to work or not at all. But there are plenty of shades of gray in between,” says Gasser. For this to succeed, he adds, early retraining, targeted assistance with re-entry into the workforce, and a reform of rehabilitation benefits are also needed. He considers the demand for fines against companies to be “a red herring.”