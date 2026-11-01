LIVE: WAC Takes the Lead! Sturm Pushes for the Equalizer

For WAC, after six consecutive competitive losses, facing their favorite opponent from Graz came at just the right time. Following this respectable result, the “Wolves” are now unbeaten in seven straight matches against Sturm. For Sturm, following the 2-2 draw against Ried, this meant another loss of points and yet another setback after their cup elimination in Lustenau. Ahead of their matches against Celje in the Europa League and Salzburg, the form of coach Fabio Ingolitsch’s injury-plagued team is on the decline.