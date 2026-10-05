Former Soccer Player at ÖFB Match
Pitch Debate: “Then why did he make it?”
The field at the stadium in Pristina continues to spark debate even after the Nations League match between the Austrian national team and Kosovo (1-1). On Sky Sport Austria’s podcast “Hamann & Stankovic – The Soccer Podcast,” former soccer player Marko Stankovic weighed in on the topic and called out the ÖFB players.
“Anyone who says the field wasn’t that bad has no idea about soccer,” emphasized ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick during his press conference on Sunday evening. “I have to put it bluntly: the field was an absolute disaster.” He wasn’t alone in this opinion—ÖFB players, experts, and—according to Rangnick—even Kosovo’s captain Vedat Muriqi and head coach Franco Foda—all echoed the same sentiment.
Expert Stankovic, on the other hand, wasn’t quite ready to let the matter rest. “The field was miserable; it was a cow pasture like no other,” the former professional soccer player agreed at first, “but in my view, this has been overblown,” he then continued.
Then he called out the ÖFB players: “They played against Kosovo yesterday; they couldn’t string two passes together. But why did Zhegrova—Kosovo’s number 10, who plays for Juventus—manage to do it? Why did he pull it off? Why did ‘Suchs-Balli’ even manage to play against us at times?”
A stern warning, but also praise for the ÖFB team
What did Stankovic mean by that? Before Kosovo’s goal by Hoffenheim player Fisnik Asllani, Edon Zhegrova danced his way through the ÖFB defense and didn’t seem to have any major problems with the field conditions.
“Well, somehow it’s probably doable—you have to believe in yourself, but you also have to demand it from the guys,” concluded the 40-year-old, who ultimately added a note of praise: “I think we’re on the right track; we have eight points. We’ll finish first in the group—I’m sure of that. We’re a really good team, and I think Ralf Rangnick is basically doing a solid job.”
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