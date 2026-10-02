Civil Defense Test Alarm
On Saturday, the sirens and cell phones will sound again
Today, Saturday, October 3, sirens and cell phones will sound again throughout Austria. The test alarm is intended to check the technical components of the warning and alarm system.
“It is also intended to familiarize the public with these signals and their meanings. The signals can currently be broadcast via approximately 8,300 fire department sirens (...),” according to the Ministry of the Interior. The signals can be triggered centrally by the Federal Warning Center, by the warning centers of the individual federal states, or by the district warning centers.
The annual civil defense test alarm will take place on Saturday between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. First, there will be ageneral siren test, followed by thewarning signalon cell phones. This consists of a continuous three-minute tone intended to alert the public to an approaching danger in the event of an emergency. This is followed by the alarm, which consists of a one-minute wailing tone and, in an emergency, instructs the public to seek shelter. Finally, the all-clear (starting at 12:45 p.m.) is a one-minute continuous tone.
Between 12:00 p.m. and 12:45 p.m., following the “siren test” signal, the three civil defense signals—“Warning,” “Alarm,” and “All Clear”—will be broadcast throughout Austria.
Bundesministerium für Inneres
The AT-Alert public warning system is designed to supplement the sirens throughout the country and, in the event of an emergency, reach as many affected people as possible directly via their cell phones. Such situations would include natural disasters or accidents involving biological and chemical substances.
No Reception with Older Operating Systems
Anyone who does not receive a warning may have an older operating system. “Apple and Google implemented the AT-Alert-specific operating system configurations starting with Apple iOS 17.4 and Android 11, respectively, in end devices (...) Receiving AT-Alert on cell phones with older operating system versions is currently not possible,” according to the Ministry of the Interior’s website.
What’s new this time is that the digital civil defense app ZIVA will also be used. The app from the Austrian Civil Defense Association provides real-time alerts, hazard information, and recommendations on how to respond. “This means the various warning and information channels complement one another: The siren alerts people to a danger, AT-Alert delivers warnings directly to compatible cell phones, and ZIVA supports people with information, preparedness tips, and specific recommendations for action,” the Austrian Civil Protection Association stated in a press release. Those who are prepared can act more calmly and safely in an emergency, said President Andreas Hanger.
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