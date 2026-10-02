On Saturday, the sirens and cell phones will sound again

What’s new this time is that the digital civil defense app ZIVA will also be used. The app from the Austrian Civil Defense Association provides real-time alerts, hazard information, and recommendations on how to respond. “This means the various warning and information channels complement one another: The siren alerts people to a danger, AT-Alert delivers warnings directly to compatible cell phones, and ZIVA supports people with information, preparedness tips, and specific recommendations for action,” the Austrian Civil Protection Association stated in a press release. Those who are prepared can act more calmly and safely in an emergency, said President Andreas Hanger.