Pierre Gasly races to pole position at Monza

“This is unbelievable! I love this track,” Gasly radioed to the pits, overjoyed after securing his first career pole. “I’ve been chasing this pole for nine years.” Six years ago, Gasly—who lives not far from the track in Milan—celebrated his only Grand Prix victory to date in Monza, just as surprisingly, while driving for what was then AlphaTauri. Now, on the anniversary of the death of legend Jochen Rindt—who was killed in a crash at Monza in 1970—he pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the season. “It’s really something special here,” said Gasly, who is currently tenth in the World Championship standings with a sixth-place finish as his best result this year, a short while later.