Heavy Smoke
Firefighters were called out due to fireworks
Pyrotechnic devices caused such heavy smoke in a parking garage in the Innviertel region that several smoke detectors went off and the fire department was called to the scene. This isn’t the first time that acts of vandalism have required the volunteers to respond.
A loud bang, massive smoke, and shortly thereafter, flashing lights and sirens: That’s what happened over the weekend at the MCenter shopping mall in Mattighofen. Several smoke detectors had gone off in the mall’s parking garage, raising fears of a fire. Once on the scene, however, the situation turned out to be quite different. “During the reconnaissance, significant smoke was observed. Remnants of firecrackers and the smell of pyrotechnics ultimately provided the decisive clue,” explains Roman Vorreiter, commander of the Mattighofen Volunteer Fire Department.
Police are investigating
Twelve firefighters with two fire trucks spent about 1.5 hours ventilating the parking garage. “That’s time during which they weren’t available for a potential actual emergency,” Vorreiter said, criticizing the operation. The police are now reviewing the video footage from the parking garage in hopes of tracking down the “firecracker idiots.”
Not the first such call
Incidentally, this latest call wasn’t the first of its kind. Alarms are frequently triggered by fireworks or acts of vandalism. “The fire department, emergency medical services, and police are on call around the clock. Please help ensure that they only have to respond when help is truly needed,” the volunteers urge.
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