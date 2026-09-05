Firefighters were called out due to fireworks

A loud bang, massive smoke, and shortly thereafter, flashing lights and sirens: That’s what happened over the weekend at the MCenter shopping mall in Mattighofen. Several smoke detectors had gone off in the mall’s parking garage, raising fears of a fire. Once on the scene, however, the situation turned out to be quite different. “During the reconnaissance, significant smoke was observed. Remnants of firecrackers and the smell of pyrotechnics ultimately provided the decisive clue,” explains Roman Vorreiter, commander of the Mattighofen Volunteer Fire Department.