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“A Great Task”

Mourning Harald V: King Haakon Delivers First Speech

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29.08.2026 18:29
The new King Haakon of Norway delivered his first speech on Saturday evening. His voice broke ...
The new King Haakon of Norway delivered his first speech on Saturday evening. His voice broke repeatedly.(Bild: AP/Heiko Junge)
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With the death of his father, Harald V, Haakon became the new king of Norway. On Saturday evening, he delivered his first public speech as the new monarch. His voice broke several times during the speech. 

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The new Norwegian King Haakon VIII addressed the nation in his first public speech. The memorial address for his father, Harald V, who died on Friday, was also broadcast on national television.

Haakon Pays Tribute to His Father’s Caring Upbringing 
In his speech, Haakon paid special tribute to his father’s caring upbringing. “You supported us all and took care of us,” said the new king.

Photos: Haakon’s first speech was broadcast live on Norwegian TV

(Bild: AFP/HEIKO JUNGE)
(Bild: AFP/HEIKO JUNGE)
(Bild: EPA/HEIKO JUNGE / POOL)
(Bild: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN)

Thanks to the Norwegian people
Haakon also thanked the Norwegian people for their deep sympathy following his father’s death. “It comforts and strengthens us that so many people are mourning with us. It was touching and moving to see the palace square filled with people, flowers, and lights. Thank you very much.”

“Now it’s my turn”
Haakon’s voice broke repeatedly during the speech. His father’s death is clearly taking a toll on him. “You were a warm and humorous grandfather, a loving and caring husband, a generous father-in-law. A brother and uncle whom everyone enjoyed being with.” Haakon did not address his own goals as king. He simply said: “Now it’s my turn. A great task awaits me.”

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (left) welcomes the new king. The new king will be ...
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (left) welcomes the new king. The new king will be known as King Haakon VIII. King Harald V of Norway has died at the age of 89.(Bild: AP/Lise ?Öserud)

Haakon will take the oath of office on Tuesday
On Friday, Haakon—who had ascended to the throne the moment his father died—received members of the government at the palace. Next Tuesday (1:00 p.m.), Haakon will take the prescribed oath to the Constitution. The Norwegian public will be able to watch the event live on television.

Haakon VIII and his wife, Queen Mette-Marit, will not be crowned—the ceremony was abolished in Norway as early as 1908. However, the new king may have his reign blessed at Trondheim Cathedral.

Pictures from Oslo:

(Bild: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN)
(Bild: AFP/AMANDA PEDERSEN GISKE)
(Bild: EPA/Jan Langhaug)
(Bild: EPA/Silje Katrine Robinson)
(Bild: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN)
(Bild: EPA/Hanna Johre)
(Bild: EPA/Hanna Johre)

One day after the death of King Harald V of Norway, numerous Norwegians flocked to city halls across the country to sign the condolence books laid out there.

Mourning in Norway: “He Was a Steadfast Support”
Among the first to arrive at City Hall in the capital, Oslo, on Saturday morning was 68-year-old Unni Zetterquist Thorsen. In her message, she thanked the late monarch for his “patience and strength in difficult times,” she told the AFP news agency. “He was a pillar of strength.”

Flags flying at half-mast
Flags are flying at half-mast throughout Norway. A date for the late monarch’s funeral has not yet been set. His coffin was transported from the hospital to the Royal Palace on Friday evening. There, it will lie in state in the palace chapel so that Norwegians can pay their respects in person.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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