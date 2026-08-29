Injury Update
Pogacar Out! Now Gall’s Dream of Victory Lives On
The Vuelta a España came to an abrupt end on Saturday for the dominant leader, Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian suffered a serious crash in the middle of the peloton on a flat, straight section of the course about 30 kilometers from the finish of the eighth stage. The world champion hit the asphalt headfirst and sustained injuries to his left shoulder and face, among other areas. With the race’s dominant rider out of the picture, Felix Gall’s chances of securing his first Grand Tour victory have increased significantly.
After Pogacar had tried to get back on his bike and continue the race despite several bleeding wounds, he received first aid and was taken away by an ambulance. If the suspicion of a serious shoulder injury proves true, his planned title defense at the World Championships in Canada at the end of September will also be off the table.
The cause of the superstar’s rather bizarre crash was unclear at first; there was speculation that an object on the road had triggered it. A video on X shows a rock causing the crash.
For the first time in his successful career—which already includes 130 victories—Pogacar was forced to withdraw from a stage race. The 27-year-old had celebrated a string of triumphs this season, just as he had in previous years. In July, he won the Tour de France for the fifth time; in Spain, he was aiming to claim one of the last major victories still missing from his resume during his second appearance in the Vuelta.
Here’s the crash on video:
Spain’s Mas is the new leader, Gall third
After three stage wins, the UAE captain already held a lead of nearly four minutes over his closest pursuer, Enric Mas. Following the drama surrounding Pogacar, the Spaniard will start Sunday’s stage as the new race leader. Felix Gall, in third place, trails Mas by 1:11 minutes, while four-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic is just 11 seconds ahead of the East Tyrolean. On Sunday, before the first rest day, a tough mountain stage with 5,000 meters of climbing will take place, which could shake up the standings once again.
“It’s a strange feeling—and not a good one—to take over the leader’s jersey after Tadej’s crash,” said Mas, extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery to the Slovenian. Out of respect for Pogacar, the Movistar pro did not put on the red jersey during the podium ceremony. On the home stretch of the eighth stage from Pucol to Xeraco (171 km), there were further crashes in the bunch sprint. After a chaotic day, the victory went to Frenchman Bryan Coquard of Team Cofidis.
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