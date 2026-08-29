Pogacar Out! Now Gall’s Dream of Victory Lives On

Spain’s Mas is the new leader, Gall third

After three stage wins, the UAE captain already held a lead of nearly four minutes over his closest pursuer, Enric Mas. Following the drama surrounding Pogacar, the Spaniard will start Sunday’s stage as the new race leader. Felix Gall, in third place, trails Mas by 1:11 minutes, while four-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic is just 11 seconds ahead of the East Tyrolean. On Sunday, before the first rest day, a tough mountain stage with 5,000 meters of climbing will take place, which could shake up the standings once again.