After Transfer Dispute: Altach Gives Massombo a Second Chance

Transfer to Sturm Off the Table

A transfer to the Graz-based club—as well as any other moves during the summer transfer window—is off the table. “From now on, I’m focusing all my attention on SCR Altach and want to help ensure that we, as a team and a club, achieve our goals,” Massombo affirmed. For Altach, however, the matter is not yet definitively closed. “Valid employment contracts are an important and valuable asset for us as a club, one that must be accepted and honored by all parties involved. SCR Altach is investigating the matter due to indications of a possible violation of the rules and expressly reserves the right to take all legal action,” the club stated.