But Consequences Are Possible
After Transfer Dispute: Altach Gives Massombo a Second Chance
SCR Altach is giving Yann Massombo a second chance. The forward is once again allowed to participate in the Bundesliga club’s team training, as the club announced on Wednesday. This decision was made following several intensive discussions between the club and the player, who had most recently refused to travel for the away game against Sturm Graz due to his desire to transfer.
Massombo has sincerely apologized for his very selfish behavior and is therefore allowed to prove himself again for the challenges ahead. “In hindsight, I made a mistake and would do many things differently today,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying. The offer from the league rival had filled his head with so many thoughts. “I found myself in an exceptional situation. No one can judge or understand what was going through my mind. As a player, my goal has always been to improve and play at the highest level possible. I apologize to my teammates, the staff, the fans, and the club.”
Transfer to Sturm Off the Table
A transfer to the Graz-based club—as well as any other moves during the summer transfer window—is off the table. “From now on, I’m focusing all my attention on SCR Altach and want to help ensure that we, as a team and a club, achieve our goals,” Massombo affirmed. For Altach, however, the matter is not yet definitively closed. “Valid employment contracts are an important and valuable asset for us as a club, one that must be accepted and honored by all parties involved. SCR Altach is investigating the matter due to indications of a possible violation of the rules and expressly reserves the right to take all legal action,” the club stated.
New Signing Introduced
Meanwhile, 25-year-old attacking player Rodney Elongo-Yombo was presented as a new signing. He signed a two-year contract with Altach. The dual citizen of Germany and the Congo played last season for the German third-division club 1. FC Saarbrücken. “He brings goal-scoring threat, two-footedness, and the necessary experience to further enrich our attacking play,” said Altach’s sporting director, Philipp Netzer.
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