“Disrespectful!” Potapova Harassed on U.S. Flight

“As a professional athlete, I travel all over the world a lot, but this is the first time I’ve experienced such a level of disrespect, rudeness, and, in a way, discrimination,” Potapova writes, addressing the U.S. airline United Airlines. “In my opinion, flight attendants should be there to help passengers, not cause them problems. But today, on my flight from Houston to New York, Flight UA678, I encountered a flight attendant who, for no apparent reason, repeatedly seemed to go out of her way to cause me problems. She was extremely rude both to me personally and in her treatment of my dog. She also kept bringing up my status and threatened to remove me from the plane because of it.”