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A Harsh Post

“Disrespectful!” Potapova Harassed on U.S. Flight

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26.08.2026 20:27
Anastasia Potapova was treated disrespectfully on her way to the US Open—Austria’s tennis star ...
Anastasia Potapova was treated disrespectfully on her way to the US Open—Austria’s tennis star went on the offensive via Instagram.(Bild: Krone-Collage/AFP/EMILEE CHINN, Krone KREATIV/instagram (anapotapovaa))
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“I’ve never done anything like this before, but right now I just can’t stay silent,” writes tennis star Anastasia Potapova in her Instagram Story. The accusation: A flight attendant treated her and her dog disrespectfully and rudely on their way to the US Open. Yes, the new Austrian citizen was even threatened with being kicked off the plane, according to the post.

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 “As a professional athlete, I travel all over the world a lot, but this is the first time I’ve experienced such a level of disrespect, rudeness, and, in a way, discrimination,” Potapova writes, addressing the U.S. airline United Airlines. “In my opinion, flight attendants should be there to help passengers, not cause them problems. But today, on my flight from Houston to New York, Flight UA678, I encountered a flight attendant who, for no apparent reason, repeatedly seemed to go out of her way to cause me problems. She was extremely rude both to me personally and in her treatment of my dog. She also kept bringing up my status and threatened to remove me from the plane because of it.”

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/instagram (anapotapovaa))

“Her name is Mary”
And Potapova is even demanding consequences! “Her name is Mary. I sincerely hope that your airline will investigate this incident and take it seriously, because no passenger—and no animal—deserves to be treated in such a humiliating and disrespectful manner, especially not by a member of the cabin crew.”

A post with consequences! After Potapova even posted a photo of the flight attendant, other passengers who had experienced similar treatment also came forward. And the airline responded promptly as well. “Good news! I’m now in talks with United,” the world No. 25 wrote later, “and I appreciate their swift response to our issue.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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