Move to City Confirmed
The most expensive 18-year-old in soccer history!
Manchester City has acquired Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for a reported 100 million euros. The 18-year-old midfielder signed a five-year contract, as the top English soccer club announced on Wednesday without disclosing the transfer fee.
Never before in soccer history has so much money been spent to sign an 18-year-old player. Bouaddi thus dethrones another former Lille prospect as the most expensive 18-year-old in world soccer; Leny Yoro had earned LOSC a transfer fee of 62 million euros in the 2024–25 season (one of the club’s most expensive sales). Bouaddi and the center back played together in 16 matches for Lille, and they later faced each other five more times on the French U-21 national team. In Manchester, the two will now meet again at the club level. Yoro, however, plays for city rival United.
Bouaddi played in 30 French league matches for Lille last season. At the World Cup, he started five games for Morocco on their run to the quarterfinals.
“This is a very special day for me and my family,” Bouaddi is quoted as saying by Manchester City. “For me, Manchester City is the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and to be able to call myself a City player. I’ve worked hard for most of my life to become the best player I can be and to make it to the top.”
He is particularly drawn to the “Citizens’” playing philosophy. “I’ve followed City for many years and love their style of play. City always tries to play high-quality soccer. And they’ve shown that they’re winners—this club feels like it was built to win.”
“I Still Have a Lot of Room to Improve”
Bouaddi continued: “I still needto improvein many areas. I’m only 18. I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far, but I also know that I still have a lot of room to improve. This is without a doubt the best place for me to do that.”
Viana: “A Huge Talent”
City’s sporting director, Hugo Viana, is also convinced of the new signing’s potential. “Ayyoub has enormous potential—he’s a player who has everything a top midfielder needs,” explains the Portuguese executive. Bouaddi’s understanding of the game, in particular, impressed the club’s management. “At just 18 years old, he already possesses exceptional soccer intelligence, and under Enzo’s guidance, that will only continue to develop.” Manchester City closely monitored the youngster before signing him. “We followed him very, very closely, and throughout that process, we became increasingly convinced that he is a tremendous talent who will thrive at City,” says Viana.
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