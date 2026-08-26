The most expensive 18-year-old in soccer history!

Never before in soccer history has so much money been spent to sign an 18-year-old player. Bouaddi thus dethrones another former Lille prospect as the most expensive 18-year-old in world soccer; Leny Yoro had earned LOSC a transfer fee of 62 million euros in the 2024–25 season (one of the club’s most expensive sales). Bouaddi and the center back played together in 16 matches for Lille, and they later faced each other five more times on the French U-21 national team. In Manchester, the two will now meet again at the club level. Yoro, however, plays for city rival United.