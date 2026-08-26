Horvath's Future
Leaving LASK? “I Hope the Transfer Is Off the Table!”
What does the future hold for captain Sascha Horvath? “I hope the move to MLS is off the table now,” said Sky expert Didi Hamann after LASK’s miraculous 5-1 victory over Celtic Glasgow.
“He led the way. That was a true captain’s performance today,” Didi Hamann raved about Sascha Horvath’s performance. The 30-year-old’s soccer future remains up in the air despite the team’s advancement to the group stage of the Champions League. Most recently, Horvath had been heavily linked to a move to MLS.
“I love the team, and they love me too”
“I’m at an age now where you have to think about what the future holds, but everyone knows that I feel very comfortable here. I love the team, and the team loves me too,” Horvath emphasized in an interview with Sky.
He goes on to explain: “I know how fast things can change in soccer—one minute you say you’ll stay there forever, and the next, something changes at the club—but I feel very comfortable here. We’ll see what the future holds for the club and what their plans are for me,” says the LASK midfielder.
In any case, this doesn’t exactly look like a clear commitment to the club. His contract in Linz runs through the summer of 2028.
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