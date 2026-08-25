Mudslide Hits Wastewater Treatment Plant: E. coli Alert in Tyrol

Good news for fish

From a water management perspective, there is still no indication of critical contamination. “One reason for this is the currently high discharge of the Ache River and the resulting significant dilution and mixing—which is amplified many times over when the Ache flows into the Inn. Therefore, based on the current information and in light of the current situation, no measures are necessary along the Inn,” explains Markus Federspiel, director of the state’s Water Management Department.