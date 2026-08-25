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Sewage Is Flowing Into the Ache River

Mudslide Hits Wastewater Treatment Plant: E. coli Alert in Tyrol

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25.08.2026 11:20
Following a mudslide and a sewage treatment plant failure, wastewater is flowing into the ...
Following a mudslide and a sewage treatment plant failure, wastewater is flowing into the Ötztaler Ache.(Bild: Ernst Lorenzi/Sölden)
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Von Martin Oberbichler

Following a mudslide that struck the wastewater treatment plant in Sölden at the end of July, the situation in the Ötztaler Ache remains critical. As the state of Tyrol has now reported, further microbiological tests have been conducted. The results are sobering. Boating restrictions have been expanded.

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The emergency situation on the Ötztaler Ache in Tyrol remains severe. After the sewage treatment plant in the municipality of Sölden went out of service following a mudslide at the end of July—as reported by the “Krone”—the municipality put temporary sewage lines into operation. 

The sewage treatment plant site was buried, and the sewer inlet pipe is also likely damaged.
The sewage treatment plant site was buried, and the sewer inlet pipe is also likely damaged.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
There is still no sign of improvement regarding pollution levels in the Ötztaler Ache.
There is still no sign of improvement regarding pollution levels in the Ötztaler Ache.(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

Since then, wastewater has been flowing directly into the Ache. This led to increased pollution in the river, with an extremely high bacterial count. The latest results have been available since Tuesday. “They continue to show no water management anomalies or critical pollution levels—for example, regarding pH, oxygen saturation, or the parameters used to assess nutrient pollution,” according to the Province of Tyrol.

(Bild: Ernst Lorenzi/Sölden)
(Bild: Ernst Lorenzi/Sölden)
(Bild: Ernst Lorenzi/Sölden)
(Bild: Ernst Lorenzi/Sölden)

Due to the exceptional circumstances, additional microbiological parameters were included in the analysis. These suggest a possible elevated bacterial concentration.

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Bacteria can be ingested by humans, for example, by swallowing the water, inhaling water droplets, or through contaminated hands during meals.

Amtsärztin Barbara Schmid

Further Impacts on Boating
Navigation bans—such as those on rafting boats—have already been imposed on parts of the Ache River. These have now been extended by ordinance to the entire Ötztaler Ache. However, no further impact on the drinking water supply is expected. Most of the drinking water in the Ötztal comes from higher-altitude springs.

E. coli Bacteria Confirmed
A higher concentration of E. coli bacteria has now been confirmed in the river downstream from Sölden. These bacteria can cause gastrointestinal symptoms. The state advises against swimming and other water sports. “People can be exposed to the bacteria by swallowing the water, inhaling water droplets, or even through contaminated hands when eating. Possible consequences include gastrointestinal illnesses. Vulnerable groups—such as children, people with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and pregnant women—are particularly at risk,” explains Public Health Officer Barbara Schmid. 

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Therefore, based on the information currently available and in light of the current situation, no measures are necessary along the Inn River.

Markus Federspiel, Vorstand der Abteilung Wasserwirtschaft des Landes

Good news for fish
From a water management perspective, there is still no indication of critical contamination. “One reason for this is the currently high discharge of the Ache River and the resulting significant dilution and mixing—which is amplified many times over when the Ache flows into the Inn. Therefore, based on the current information and in light of the current situation, no measures are necessary along the Inn,” explains Markus Federspiel, director of the state’s Water Management Department.

There is therefore no danger to fish either. Consumption is possible, provided proper kitchen hygiene is observed. However, there is a risk of coming into contact with bacteria while fishing or preparing the fish. Fishing in the Ache is therefore currently not recommended.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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