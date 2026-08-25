Three and a Half Years in Prison for ISIS Weapons Trainer

3.5 Years in Prison

The lay judges also did not accept this defense. After a brief deliberation, the verdict was handed down: three years and six months of unconditional imprisonment. Approximately three months of pretrial detention will be credited toward his sentence. His confession, his previous clean record, and the fact that he had not come to the attention of the authorities since then were considered mitigating factors. The concurrence of three crimes, as well as the need for the sentence to serve as a deterrent, were considered aggravating factors.