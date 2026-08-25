A 150-Euro Camera Catches the Leader of the Acid Gang

EU arrest warrant, then Slovak investigators struck

The former athlete must have had a soft spot for Austria, as he is said to be largely responsible for the series of crimes that has been ongoing in Vienna since 2022. However, his tattoo led to an abrupt end for the 36-year-old in prison. The Austrian authorities issued an EU arrest warrant. Slovakian investigators struck last week when Besiki S. was passing through Bratislava on his way home to Georgia. Austrian investigators are currently on pins and needles, waiting for the ex-wrestler to be extradited to Vienna. After all, for nearly four years now, there have been plenty of burning questions that only he can answer. He has reportedly been conclusively linked to at least six burglaries.