Horror Farm Causes Utter Horror Once Again

“Death List” in the Barn

But the images now published paint a very different picture. There is no longer any sign of remorse, but rather the cold-blooded continuation of the systematic neglect of the animals in the farmer’s care. Despite his diversion program in court and the imposed ban on keeping animals, he seems to place himself above the law. Even the requirements and inspections imposed by veterinary authorities likely elicited only a wry smile from the family, while they maintained an internal “death list” of animals that had perished.