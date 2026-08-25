Despite the ban on keeping animals!
Horror Farm Causes Utter Horror Once Again
Emaciated animals, excrement, and carcasses: New footage from a farm in the St. Pölten-Land district of Lower Austria—which is already known to authorities—is shocking. Despite legal proceedings and a ban on keeping animals, hardly anything appears to have changed. The “Krone” investigates why these conditions have not been rectified.
The conditions in the barns were already nearly unbearable back in 2022: cattle standing waist-deep in feces, dead lambs, and goat kids emaciated down to their ribs. In an interview with “Krone” Animal Welfare Editor Maggie Entenfellner, the farmer blamed back problems and general overwhelm for the tragic situation on his farm. He promised meekly that he now wanted to cooperate with the authorities and ensure improvements on his farm.
“Death List” in the Barn
But the images now published paint a very different picture. There is no longer any sign of remorse, but rather the cold-blooded continuation of the systematic neglect of the animals in the farmer’s care. Despite his diversion program in court and the imposed ban on keeping animals, he seems to place himself above the law. Even the requirements and inspections imposed by veterinary authorities likely elicited only a wry smile from the family, while they maintained an internal “death list” of animals that had perished.
Footage documents the systematic failure
“On average, two animals have died there every day since April,” says David Richter of the Association Against Factory Farms (VGT) in a phone interview with the “Krone,” who has been working on this case for years. Why the ban on keeping animals can be circumvented in this way is a mystery to him as well.
The images leaked to the VGT resemble footage from previous years, which had already caused widespread outrage at the time. Once again, they show cattle standing deep in manure, and emaciated sheep and goats that are inadequately cared for and at risk of starving to death.
Numerous animals appear sick, and no clean water troughs are visible in the images. The evidence of violence against the animals is particularly shocking. For example, goats are struck on the head with a pitchfork, and others are simply grabbed roughly by the horns and dragged over the fence.
The perpetrator? Once again, the same farmer who has been reported multiple times in recent years, has been banned from keeping animals, and is actually no longer supposed to have anything to do with the animals at all. A mockery of everyone who still believes in the implementation and enforcement of laws.
Is the “Animal Welfare Task Force” powerless?
Authorities have been aware of these incidents since 2013; this week, the VGT once again filed a complaint against the farm for animal cruelty. Following earlier exposés and complaints in 2022 and 2023, the Lower Austrian authorities had even set up an “Animal Welfare Task Force” and announced periodic inspections every two weeks.
But apparently, the feedlot is now officially being run by other family members. “It’s unbelievable that someone subject to a permanent ban on keeping animals can continue to run their farm this way simply through a purely formal transfer of ownership,” says “Krone” Animal Corner editor Maggie Entenfellner, who is also shocked.
Politicians Speak Out
The “Krone” confronted the responsible district administrator and State Councilor Susanne Rosenkranz (FPÖ), who is in charge of animal welfare, with the allegations and the available photographic evidence. Rosenkranz was unequivocal: “This facility should actually be shut down immediately.”
However, immediate enforcement is currently difficult. Around 1,000 animals would need to be rehomed immediately, and federal law lacks the legal basis for an immediate ban on keeping animals. “Such a ban must be able to take effect quickly and effectively. It is unacceptable that while the owner is already subject to a ban on keeping animals and his wife is also facing the threat of one, the proceedings are being dragged out due to an appeal,” said Rosenkranz.
The minimum and maximum penalties for animal cruelty must be significantly increased—in part so that pretrial detention is possible in particularly serious cases.
Susanne Rosenkranz, Landesrätin für Tierschutz in NÖ
Bild: Attila Molnar
1,000 Animals on the Farm
Currently, the nearly 1,000 animals are being cared for by the daughter. According to the district administration, the farm is being closely monitored, and criminal proceedings have already been initiated. The St. Pölten district administration also confirmed to the “Krone” that two complaints have been filed by the VGT.
Last inspection two weeks ago!
The farm is being “closely monitored” by the veterinary authorities, most recently on August 12. During that inspection, the immediate rectification of identified deficiencies was ordered. Compliance with these orders is being monitored, and administrative penalty proceedings have been initiated. The facility will continue to be regularly inspected for compliance with animal welfare regulations.
Meanwhile, Rosenkranz is also calling for legal consequences: “Furthermore, the minimum and maximum penalties for animal cruelty must be significantly increased—so that, in particularly serious cases where the legal requirements are met, pretrial detention is possible.”
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