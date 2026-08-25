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Formula 1 Takes Over Duckburg
When Duckburg meets the premier class of motorsports, chaos and lots of fun are guaranteed. In the new Lustiges Taschenbuch “Formula 1 Vibes,” Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, and friends race right into the heart of a Formula 1 adventure. The “Krone” is giving away 18 copies of the new LTB 614.
Sizzling tires, wild races, and fast-paced stories: A very special adventure kicks off on August 25 with the “Lustiges Taschenbuch” 614 “Formula 1 Vibes.” This volume marks the beginning of a five-part Formula 1 story spanning issues 614 through 617.
Donald Duck Hits the Gas
Disney, Formula 1, and Egmont Ehapa Media have teamed up for this new adventure. For the first time, the residents of Duckburg find themselves on the official racetracks of the premier class—complete with their own racing team. Of course, Donald Duck can’t be left out of the action.
Together with Mickey and his friends, Donald manages to get tickets to the Australian Grand Prix. But the coveted VIP passes are by no means just a lucky coincidence. Behind the scenes, the Beagle Boys are hatching a cunning plan to make a fortune. And Scrooge McDuck quickly discovers his very own business opportunities in the Formula 1 circuit.
Win a copy
Want to dive into the world of Formula 1 with Donald, Mickey, and the gang? Then join in! The “Krone” is giving away 18 copies of Lustiges Taschenbuch #614, “Formula 1 Vibes.” Enter now and, with a little luck, win some fast-paced comic action for your home! The deadline for entries is September 1 at 9:00 a.m.
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