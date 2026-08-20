“Very bitter!” LASK is disappointed but hoping for a miracle

Horvath: “More Was Possible”

Captain Sascha Horvath, whose team has already secured a Europa League spot, also lamented not having a better starting position for the second leg. “Very, very bitter. The margin of defeat is too wide. More could have been possible,” said the Viennese player, who was still quietly hoping for a comeback: “Everything has to click in Linz. We have to stay compact at the back and close down space more quickly. And we have to convert the chances we had today.” Kühbauer, too, struck a defiant tone. “We’re not going to bury our heads in the sand. We’ll do everything in our power to pull off the impossible.”