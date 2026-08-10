Automatically Saved Draft

A Difficult Situation
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Even though the joy of securing promotion back to Germany’s Bundesliga after three seasons in the second division may have been immense—FC Schalke 04 is by no means carefree ahead of the start of the new season, despite all the euphoria! The reason is financial baggage that the storied club has been carrying around for years—and which could now result in a point deduction...
First things first: Nothing will happen to Schalke this year; thanks to Maximilian Wöber, Dejan Ljubičić, Junior Adamu, and coach Miron Muslić, the “Royal Blues”—now deeply imbued with red, white, and red—are essentially on the safe side. However, the club’s negative equity (96.6 million euros as of December 31, 2025) could become a problem for the 2027–28 season.
That is, if it increases further during the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2026. In that case, if Schalke manages to avoid relegation, they would have three points deducted at the start of the following season, meaning they’d enter the battle against FC Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and others with a three-point deficit.
“... we can’t generate that from our day-to-day operations!”
In this context, sporting director Frank Baumann emphasized at “Schalke Day” over the weekend that the club would no longer be able to make any major moves in the transfer market—quite the opposite: one or two valuable players might still leave the club to help strengthen its equity.
The future looks even more dire for Schalke: Because debt levels must be reduced by 10 percent annually in accordance with German Football League regulations, the pressure to sell players in order to generate profits will only increase. After all, “We can’t generate that kind of profit from our normal day-to-day operations,” Baumann said ...
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