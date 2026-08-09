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Austria's Bad Luck

Crossbar, two disallowed goals, Saljic injured, red card

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09.08.2026 20:54
How could all this happen? Austria coach Stephan Helm (who himself received a yellow card for ...
How could all this happen? Austria coach Stephan Helm (who himself received a yellow card for kicking a plastic bottle in the heat of the moment) couldn’t celebrate any excessive luck against LASK.(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
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Von krone Sport

Vienna’s Austria wasn’t exactly blessed with good luck. In Sunday’s home game against LASK in the second round of the Bundesliga, the Violets had to deal with several unfortunate turn of events.

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  • The saga of the Violets’ misfortune began in the twelfth minute. Austria celebrated what they thought was a 1-0 lead. On the right wing, Tae-seok Lee received a long pass from Dragovic and crossed it into the middle with his left foot. There, Buhari headed the ball in with the back of his head to give Austria the lead. The goal is now under review. The VAR reviews the play again. The scorer was not offside on the goal, but the assist provider was. The score remains 0–0.
Austria’s Buhari celebrated prematurely.
Austria’s Buhari celebrated prematurely.(Bild: GEPA)
  • It’s the 47th minute; LASK is currently leading 1–0, and the second half has just begun. Austria’s Saljic fakes out opponent Tornic and takes a shot—it hits the crossbar. Bad luck. It’s still 1–0 for LASK.
(Bild: GEPA)

The 74th minute: Austria’s Sanel Saljic briefly bends his right knee backward while controlling the ball. It looks very painful. Saljic limps on for a bit. Then it’s clear: He has to be substituted; he can’t continue playing. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. That would be a real blow for the Violets.

  • 75th minute: Another goal by Austria is disallowed. LASK defender Tornich hits Austria’s Boateng in the arm while trying to clear the ball—this is the second time a goal by the home team has been taken back.
  • 81st minute: LASK forward Usor initially mishandles a counterattack but stays on the ball. The substitute striker spots Adeniran, who draws out Austria goalkeeper Sahin-Radlinger; defender Dragovic blocks the shot with his arm. Penalty for LASK, red card for Dragovic.
(Bild: GEPA)

The penalty kick finds the net on the rebound—2–0 for LASK. An evening to forget for the Violets.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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