Salzburg Misses Countless Chances – WAC Leads 1-0

WAC wavered but turned the game on its head. After a pass from Wohlmuth, Vrioni took a shot from just outside the penalty area and was lucky that Zawieschitzky let the ball slip under his body. It was the Albanian’s third goal of the season. The nature of the match remained unchanged. Salzburg dictated the pace, and Tabakovic squandered another chance (71st minute). Vertessen, who had only come on as a substitute in the 68th minute, fared better. The forward tapped in from point-blank range after Boma had perfectly headed a Krätzig free-kick cross into the middle at the far post. A heated finish ensued with numerous yellow cards for WAC, but no further goals were scored.