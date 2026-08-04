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Celebrate summer at the 2026 “Krone” Festival in Linz!
Summer has only one grand finale—and it’s happening in Linz! The Linz “Krone” Festival is turning 25 and throwing a huge party: August 21–23 at the Urfahr Market Grounds. As always, admission is free!
While others are still wondering what to do at the end of August, it’s long been clear in Linz where summer reaches its peak: at the Linz “Krone” Festival! For its 25th anniversary, the festivities from August 21–23 will be bigger, more colorful, and more lively than ever. Music, laughter, lights, and thousands of people will once again turn the Urfahr Market Grounds into the place to be for everyone looking forward to concerts, good times, and summer evenings with their favorite people.
3 days, 5 stages—plenty of action!
Young, old, families, groups of friends, or those who decide to come on a whim: The “Krone” Festival brings people together. And here’s the best part: As always, admission to the entire festival is free—the “OÖ-Krone” and all its strong partners are sticking to that! And so you can cheer on your favorite stars no matter the weather, there will once again be an XXL canopy in front of the main stage to protect you from too much sun or rain.
The best overview of the entire festival
To find out if there’s also a Wine Trail, Kids’ Area, a “Genussland” spot, cabaret, lots of great “Krone” activities, and—on Festival Sunday—a really cool “Krone” morning beer gathering with lively brass band music—visit www.kronefest.at to find out more—you’ll also find the complete lineup there! More details are available on Facebook and Instagram.
Be there when Linz celebrates its big summer anniversary from August 21–23. We look forward to seeing you!
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