Celebrate summer at the 2026 “Krone” Festival in Linz!

Young, old, families, groups of friends, or those who decide to come on a whim: The “Krone” Festival brings people together. And here’s the best part: As always, admission to the entire festival is free—the “OÖ-Krone” and all its strong partners are sticking to that! And so you can cheer on your favorite stars no matter the weather, there will once again be an XXL canopy in front of the main stage to protect you from too much sun or rain.