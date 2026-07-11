Agreement Reached! Klopp to Become New German National Team Coach

Contract Likely Through 2030

Any potential contract must ultimately be approved at a joint meeting of the supervisory board and the shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG. No details have yet been released regarding the contract’s duration. There is talk that Klopp will receive a contract not only through the next European Championship in 2028, but all the way through to the next World Cup finals in 2030. His salary is said to be only slightly higher than that of his predecessor, Nagelsmann, who is reported to have earned around seven million euros per year.