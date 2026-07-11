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Agreement Reached! Klopp to Become New German National Team Coach
The DFB and Jürgen Klopp have reached an agreement! According to “Sky,” the successful coach will become the new head coach of the German national soccer team. The former Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull will take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned as head coach just a few days after Germany’s elimination in the World Cup round of 16 against Paraguay.
Klopp is one of the most successful and charismatic soccer coaches in the world. The 59-year-old German first made a name for himself at Mainz 05 before winning two German championships with Dortmund and leading the club to the Champions League final. Klopp achieved international fame as manager of Liverpool FC, which he led to victory in the Champions League in 2019 and to its first English league title in 30 years in 2020.
The question of who will head the German national soccer team has been virtually settled following a summit meeting in New York between DFB leadership and their top candidate, Jürgen Klopp. The DFB announced a day after the meeting—which lasted several hours—that the parties had agreed on the key terms of a potential contract. Both sides are confident that negotiations can be successfully concluded, subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull.
The 59-year-old is expected to get the team back on the path to success following the next World Cup disappointment in North America, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann. To set this in motion, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke traveled to New York on Friday. The association’s statement refers to “an initial, intensive discussion” that took place “regarding the possible assumption of the position of national team coach.” The talks are set to continue next week.
Contract Likely Through 2030
Any potential contract must ultimately be approved at a joint meeting of the supervisory board and the shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG. No details have yet been released regarding the contract’s duration. There is talk that Klopp will receive a contract not only through the next European Championship in 2028, but all the way through to the next World Cup finals in 2030. His salary is said to be only slightly higher than that of his predecessor, Nagelsmann, who is reported to have earned around seven million euros per year.
From the very beginning, Klopp was the top candidate for the vacant head coach position following the DFB team’s early World Cup exit in the round of 32 against Paraguay in a penalty shootout. After that, Nagelsmann no longer had any support within the association or among the fans as national team coach. After a few days of deliberation, he decided to resign. At the same time, the association announced that it would “now seek talks with Klopp regarding the filling of the head coach position (....).”
Negotiations with Red Bull
Klopp has served as “Head of Global Soccer” for RedBullsince January 2025. His contract with the beverage company, which runs through 2029, still needs to be terminated. The necessary negotiations are set to take place next week, with talks scheduled in New York with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff. If the reported details are accurate, Klopp will leave his job at the beverage company but remain a brand ambassador. During the ongoing World Cup, he is working as a TV analyst in the U.S.
The German national team’s first international matches following its latest World Cup debacle are scheduled for September and October. The team will then kick off its Nations League campaign with matches in the Netherlands, against Serbia, and two matches against Greece.
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