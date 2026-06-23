Lignano: 19 Austrians Suffered Heatstroke

A heat-related emergency refers to conditions such as heatstroke or sunstroke. Symptoms include headaches, nausea, a bright red face, elevated body temperature, dizziness, chills, or cramps.

The Red Cross recommends: Move the affected person into the shade or create shade, for example, with an aluminum emergency blanket. Give them alcohol- and caffeine-free beverages—water, tea, unsweetened fruit juices. Cool the head and neck with damp cloths. Place the person in a comfortable position with their upper body elevated; if they have circulatory problems, lay them on the floor and elevate their legs. If their condition does not improve quickly, contact a doctor or call emergency services.