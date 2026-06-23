Rescue Operation
Lignano: 19 Austrians Suffered Heatstroke
Drink plenty of water, don’t overexert yourself, avoid direct sunlight, and seek relief from the heat periodically. These are the most important tips for surviving heat waves like the one currently affecting half of Europe. Nineteen Austrian teenagers in the northern Italian seaside resort of Lignano Sabbiadoro appear to have largely ignored these warnings—with serious consequences!
The teenagers, aged 15 and 16, had gone straight to the beach upon arriving at a campground in the resort town and spent the entire day there. According to the regional newspaper “Messagero Veneto,” they were out in the sun without adequate sun protection and also did not drink enough fluids.
After receiving an emergency call, the emergency dispatch center sent two ambulances from Lignano Sabbiadoro and Latisana, as well as an emergency medical vehicle. A total of eight emergency responders were on the scene. Upon their arrival, 13 teenagers were still showing symptoms indicative of heatstroke.
Nine teenagers were taken to the first-aid station in Lignano for observation and rehydration. According to emergency responders, they had significantly elevated body temperatures. The symptoms of six other affected individuals had already improved, and they were able to return to their accommodations. No further information was provided regarding the teenagers’ current health status.
What to Do in an Emergency
A heat-related emergency refers to conditions such as heatstroke or sunstroke. Symptoms include headaches, nausea, a bright red face, elevated body temperature, dizziness, chills, or cramps.
The Red Cross recommends: Move the affected person into the shade or create shade, for example, with an aluminum emergency blanket. Give them alcohol- and caffeine-free beverages—water, tea, unsweetened fruit juices. Cool the head and neck with damp cloths. Place the person in a comfortable position with their upper body elevated; if they have circulatory problems, lay them on the floor and elevate their legs. If their condition does not improve quickly, contact a doctor or call emergency services.
Unusually high temperatures for late June
Italy is currently facing a heat wave. According to meteorologists, a subtropical high-pressure system carrying hot air from North Africa is causing unusually high temperatures. The Po River plain in northern Italy, the inland regions of central Italy, and Sardinia are particularly affected. In some areas, temperatures there are up to ten degrees above the usual averages for late June.
On Tuesday, the Italian Ministry of Health issued a red heat warning for 15 cities—including Milan and Rome. More cities could well be added to the list. The public has been asked to avoid going outdoors during the hottest parts of the day, to eat light meals, and to cool off with water frequently.
Milan Has the Highest Number of Heat-Related Deaths in Europe
According to European estimates, more than 16,000 deaths in the European Union last year were linked to extreme temperatures. Italy was particularly hard hit, with over 4,500 heat-related deaths. Milan recorded the highest number of heat-related deaths among major European cities, with more than 1,100 victims. During a particularly intense heat wave, more than 300 additional deaths were recorded there within just ten days.
“Heat is often referred to as a silent killer because its effects are not immediately visible,” said public health expert Fabrizio Pregliasco of the University of Milan. However, extreme temperatures lead to significantly more hospitalizations, health complications, and deaths. Prevention, providing the public with accurate information, and protecting those most at risk are therefore crucial.
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