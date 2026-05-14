Guidelines for the Police
A “Killing Guide” Outrages Animal Rights Activists in Lower Austria
Outrage among animal rights activists in Lower Austria: A guide for police officers on how to handle injured otters and beavers is sparking heated debate. In an emergency, the guide instructs officers to use their service weapons—while a trip to the veterinarian is prohibited.
A guide created by the state for police on handling protected wildlife—especially beavers and otters—is currently shocking animal rights activists in Lower Austria. The multi-page document prohibits officers from taking injured animals to veterinarians, rescue centers, or care facilities. “Overcrowded wildlife rescue centers are quickly overwhelmed by the specialized, labor-intensive care required,” it states.
Costs will not be reimbursed
Any costs for veterinarians or transportation would not be reimbursed to police officers. Instead, it is emphasized in bold that the death of animals in the wild is a completely natural process. Furthermore, it explains how to best use a service weapon to kill the animal quickly.
The fact that a document spans more than three pages explaining how to shoot an animal correctly represents a whole new level of lack of empathy.
Marcus Serringer, Tiermedizinisches Zentrum Teesdorf
Bild: Tiermedizinisches Zentrum Teesdorf
Marcus Serringer, director of the Teesdorf Veterinary Center in the district of Baden, came across the internal police document. “This is a whole new level of lack of empathy toward sentient beings!” he says, horrified by this “further massive setback for animal welfare in Lower Austria.” He is particularly struck by the implication that the many dedicated veterinarians and largely volunteer animal welfare activists and organizations are professionally incompetent.
“The state government is denying police officers—who, despite all adverse circumstances, want to help an animal as best they can—the support that is often essential for survival. They are forced to subject the animal to suffering that is often avoidable,” Serringer is convinced.
The relevant state department defends the guidelines, which are reportedly more than six years old. The service weapon is to be used only when rescue is objectively no longer possible and to prevent further suffering. The Animal Welfare Act also mandates this. Beavers, in particular, require very specific housing and care conditions. “They can develop an attachment to humans, and their subsequent successful reintroduction into the wild is extremely challenging,” the state agency states. The guidelines take into account the technical and animal welfare-related framework conditions.
No “Unsolicited” Transport
The executive branch simply states briefly that officers contact animal rescue services regularly anyway. This aligns with the state’s information: The guidelines do not generally prohibit assistance, but merely emphasize that protected animals should not be transported “uninvited” to overburdened shelters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.