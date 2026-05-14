A “Killing Guide” Outrages Animal Rights Activists in Lower Austria

The relevant state department defends the guidelines, which are reportedly more than six years old. The service weapon is to be used only when rescue is objectively no longer possible and to prevent further suffering. The Animal Welfare Act also mandates this. Beavers, in particular, require very specific housing and care conditions. “They can develop an attachment to humans, and their subsequent successful reintroduction into the wild is extremely challenging,” the state agency states. The guidelines take into account the technical and animal welfare-related framework conditions.