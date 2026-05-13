Mayor speaks
Child completely neglected: Village in “state of shock”
News of the horrific neglect of a seven-year-old girl spread like wildfire through the affected Tyrolean village. “We are in a state of shock,” the mayor told the “Krone.” There had been no prior signs of the tragedy. The child was officially being homeschooled.
In the village, with just over 1,000 residents, word quickly spread that the parents were under suspicion—and that something horrific must have happened in the family recently. “No one could have anticipated this,” the mayor muses.
The father had been quite active in village life, the mother less so. As is often the case with such tragedies behind closed doors, the outward appearance remained—at least somewhat—intact.
This case caught us completely off guard; no one expects something like this.
Der Bürgermeister
According to the village leader, the “unassuming” family has another young son who has not yet reached kindergarten age. He has now been placed in foster care by order of the authorities.
Showed up at the hospital with their daughter
As reported, the parents showed up at the hospital in late April with the completely emaciated and apparently neglected child. The State Criminal Police Office was then called in, and the district attorney’s office also took action. “Based on the current state of the investigation, there is suspicion that the parents grossly neglected their duty of care over an extended period and, in particular, failed to ensure their child received the necessary medical care in a timely manner,” the statement reads.
Unreachable for two weeks, then turned themselves in
For nearly two weeks, the parents were unreachable by investigators, but they have now turned themselves in at a police station. The arrest took place on Monday and Tuesday. The tragedy likely remained undiscovered for so long because the parents were homeschooling the seven-year-old. They ignored a recent request for her to return to school.
The couple has been in custody since Tuesday afternoon. The presumption of innocence applies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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