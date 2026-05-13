Child completely neglected: Village in “state of shock”

Showed up at the hospital with their daughter

As reported, the parents showed up at the hospital in late April with the completely emaciated and apparently neglected child. The State Criminal Police Office was then called in, and the district attorney’s office also took action. “Based on the current state of the investigation, there is suspicion that the parents grossly neglected their duty of care over an extended period and, in particular, failed to ensure their child received the necessary medical care in a timely manner,” the statement reads.