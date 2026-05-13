Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mayor speaks

Child completely neglected: Village in “state of shock”

Nachrichten
13.05.2026 20:00
The girl’s parents ultimately turned themselves in at a police station (stock photo).
The girl’s parents ultimately turned themselves in at a police station (stock photo).(Bild: Martin A. Jöchl)
Porträt von Andreas Moser
Von Andreas Moser

News of the horrific neglect of a seven-year-old girl spread like wildfire through the affected Tyrolean village. “We are in a state of shock,” the mayor told the “Krone.” There had been no prior signs of the tragedy. The child was officially being homeschooled.

0 Kommentare

In the village, with just over 1,000 residents, word quickly spread that the parents were under suspicion—and that something horrific must have happened in the family recently. “No one could have anticipated this,” the mayor muses.

The father had been quite active in village life, the mother less so. As is often the case with such tragedies behind closed doors, the outward appearance remained—at least somewhat—intact.

Zitat Icon

This case caught us completely off guard; no one expects something like this.

Der Bürgermeister

According to the village leader, the “unassuming” family has another young son who has not yet reached kindergarten age. He has now been placed in foster care by order of the authorities.

Showed up at the hospital with their daughter
As reported, the parents showed up at the hospital in late April with the completely emaciated and apparently neglected child. The State Criminal Police Office was then called in, and the district attorney’s office also took action. “Based on the current state of the investigation, there is suspicion that the parents grossly neglected their duty of care over an extended period and, in particular, failed to ensure their child received the necessary medical care in a timely manner,” the statement reads. 

Unreachable for two weeks, then turned themselves in
For nearly two weeks, the parents were unreachable by investigators, but they have now turned themselves in at a police station. The arrest took place on Monday and Tuesday. The tragedy likely remained undiscovered for so long because the parents were homeschooling the seven-year-old. They ignored a recent request for her to return to school.

The couple has been in custody since Tuesday afternoon. The presumption of innocence applies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
13.05.2026 20:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf