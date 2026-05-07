Shooting in Linz! Several dead outside a restaurant

Third violent crime since March

This is already the third violent crime to have occurred on the open street in Linz since March. In the first bloody incident, a passerby was stabbed on Landstraße, and a second was seriously injured. A few weeks later—in April—the next atrocity followed: At the Südbahnhof, a man struck a security guard on the head with a hatchet, seriously injuring him. Just a few days later, a man was shot and killed by an officer in an apartment. The officer had to act in self-defense—the man was armed with scissors and a syringe.