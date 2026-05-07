“Scary pictures” turned children into vegetarians

“Cannot be ruled out...”

The VGT rejects the allegations. While the workshops focus on animals and their needs, the content is presented in an age-appropriate manner. During such presentations, the legal minimum standards for conventional animal husbandry are discussed, and relevant visual material is shown when appropriate. “It cannot be ruled out that simply knowing about the prevailing conditions in which animals are kept may provoke emotional reactions,” says the VGT, noting that the reactions of children, as well as those of parents and teachers, are generally positive. “Most children enthusiastically participate in the lessons, engage in lively discussions, are eager to learn, and ask many questions, which are answered honestly and in a child-friendly manner,” explains the organization.