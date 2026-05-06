Champions League
LIVE: It’s underway! Who will advance to the final?
FC Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain – who will advance to the Champions League final? The French side won the first leg 5-4. The second leg is underway, with PSG currently leading 1-0. We’re reporting live (see live ticker below).
Here’s the live ticker:
It’s time for round two in the spectacular back-and-forth between FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. “Insanely awesome,” is how Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl described the offensive spectacle a week ago in Paris, which PSG won 5-4. In today’s second leg in Munich, Bayern aims to dethrone the defending champions and reach the final (on May 30 in Budapest) for the first time in six years.
“Here we go. It’s crunch time now. We’re all really fired up for the game and ready to give it our all,” said national team player Jonathan Tah. For coach Vincent Kompany, the goal is clear: “In the end, we just want to win.” It remains to be seen whether Konrad Laimer will be in the starting lineup. The Austrian national team player didn’t come on until halftime at the Parc des Princes to replace Alphonso Davies. It’s quite possible that Laimer will start from the beginning this time.
:A Fast-Paced Clash ExpectedAnother thrilling, intense, fast-paced clash is expected between two top teams whose DNA is rooted in an uncompromising attacking style. Kompany and Luis Enrique are unlikely to back down or compromise their philosophy. “Who should take a step back?” Kompany asked. “We use the resources we have. That’s all there is to it. The only thing is that this style of soccer is based on the conviction that it suits the team and that this is how we win. I’d like to keep a clean sheet. But what must not happen is that we lose something that makes us strong.”
Enrique will see it the same way, only the other way around. “There’s no reason why PSG should change what made them the best team in Europe last year. And we’ve come into this matchup as the team that has scored the most goals and won the most games in Europe,” said Kompany. With 43 and 42 goals respectively, Paris and Bayern are the teams with the most goals in the current competition. That means: Full steam ahead to the final!
Bayern is counting on its 101-goal attack—
—and these two pressing machines usually don’t give any opponent a moment’s rest. A shift to “safety first” seems absurd. “We won’t change our style of play and sit back defensively,” said midfield playmaker Joshua Kimmich firmly. “We’re the team that definitely needs a goal.” Bayern’s hopes of reaching the final rest primarily on the ferocious attacking trio of Harry Kane (54 goals), Luis Díaz (26), and Michael Olise (21), who have scored exactly 101 goals in 51 games this season.
Since Munich is under pressure to perform, PSG can rely on its lightning-fast counterattacks featuring high-speed forwards Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desiré Doué. One setback is the absence of injured fullback Achraf Hakimi; 20-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery could step in at right back to defend against Luis Díaz, who has been outstanding in Paris. For PSG, the Munich Arena has recently been a place of good fortune: in 2025, the French side used their offensive firepower to crush Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.
Millions in revenue already guaranteed
The run to the semifinals is already lucrative; Bayern has generated over 150 million euros in Europe’s premier club competition this season, including ticket revenue from a total of seven home games. Payments from the UEFA prize pool alone amounted to 83.445 million euros in entry fees and performance bonuses even before the semifinals. Added to this is the so-called value bonus of around 40 million euros. The cash register will ring once again in the final: The winner receives 25 million euros, while the loser gets 18.5 million.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.