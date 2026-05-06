LIVE: It’s underway! Who will advance to the final?



:A Fast-Paced Clash ExpectedAnother thrilling, intense, fast-paced clash is expected between two top teams whose DNA is rooted in an uncompromising attacking style. Kompany and Luis Enrique are unlikely to back down or compromise their philosophy. “Who should take a step back?” Kompany asked. “We use the resources we have. That’s all there is to it. The only thing is that this style of soccer is based on the conviction that it suits the team and that this is how we win. I’d like to keep a clean sheet. But what must not happen is that we lose something that makes us strong.”