LIVE: The action continues with Potapova vs. Galfi!

For a long time yesterday, it looked as though the many matches over the past two weeks had taken their toll on Anastasia Potapova. The new Austrian, who had sensationally reached the semifinals in Madrid, struggled for a long time against world No. 119 Dalma Galfi in her opening match at the Rome Masters. In the first set, she lost too many points, especially on her second serve, and consequently dropped the set 5-7.