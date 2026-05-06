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WTA Tournament in Rome

LIVE: The action continues with Potapova vs. Galfi!

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06.05.2026 11:08
Anastasia Potapova advances to the second round after a tough match.
Anastasia Potapova advances to the second round after a tough match.(Bild: GEPA)
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Von krone Sport

After a tough first-round match against Hungary’s Dalma Galfi, Anastasia Potapova has advanced to the second round of the WTA tournament in Rome. The 25-year-old won the match in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, and will now face world No. 11 Karolina Muchova.

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For a long time yesterday, it looked as though the many matches over the past two weeks had taken their toll on Anastasia Potapova. The new Austrian, who had sensationally reached the semifinals in Madrid, struggled for a long time against world No. 119 Dalma Galfi in her opening match at the Rome Masters. In the first set, she lost too many points, especially on her second serve, and consequently dropped the set 5-7.

After that, however, Potapova turned the tide, increasingly dominating the rallies and appearing on course for victory after taking the second set 6-2. At the start of the decisive set, though, a rain delay of about an hour threw her off her rhythm. Afterward, the 25-year-old found herself chasing a break. But she got back on track just in time. In the final three games, Potapova played her best tennis, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.


 Could Be Seeded in ParisThese points could be very valuable for Potapova. She has already moved into the top 30 in the live rankings. If she is among the top 32 after the Masters in Rome, the Russian-born player would even be seeded at the French Open starting May 24. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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