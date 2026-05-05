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Yellow clouds in Tyrol

Fire Department on Alert Due to Severe Pollen Storm

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05.05.2026 05:00
Over the weekend, the yellow clouds were clearly visible around Innsbruck.
Over the weekend, the yellow clouds were clearly visible around Innsbruck.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Porträt von Claudia Thurner
Von Claudia Thurner

Yellow dust clouds over the forests of Tyrol prompted emergency calls over the weekend, as concerned residents suspected fires. A forestry expert explains what’s behind this year’s intense pollen storm.

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The forest in Tyrol is currently stirring up a lot of pollen. So much so that the fire department was called twice over the weekend in the greater Innsbruck area near Rinn and Oberperfuss because concerned citizens suspected a forest fire.

“Mast years” are becoming more frequent
Fortunately, the concern was unfounded, but the yellow clouds of dust in the air raise questions. “Normally, spruce trees—the dominant tree species in Tyrol—bloom profusely every five to seven years,” explains Kurt Ziegner, head of the state’s Forest Planning Department.

But in recent years, these flowering periods—known as mast years—have become more frequent. “We still lack sufficient reliable data, but it appears that spruce and other species are responding to global warming with increased flowering activity,” explains Ziegner.

This can certainly bring to mind the risk of a forest fire. On days with the Föhn wind, the dust ...
This can certainly bring to mind the risk of a forest fire. On days with the Föhn wind, the dust clouds rise in highly concentrated plumes.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

The dust is a nuisance on patios, windowsills, or cars. For people with pollen allergies, it is of little significance. “These types of pollen are not allergenic, but can cause mild irritation, such as a foreign body sensation in the eyes,” reports the Tyrolean Pollen Warning Service.

Trees respond to drought stress
Forestry expert Ziegner views the phenomenon quite positively. “Trees respond to drought stress with more intense flowering phases. This can strengthen the regeneration of the forest. Many seeds from the natural environment mean a better chance that young plants will sprout.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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