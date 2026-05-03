Final in Madrid
LIVE: Break confirmed! Sinner on the verge of winning the title
Final of the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid! Jannik Sinner faces Alexander Zverev. We’re reporting live—see the live ticker below. Sinner took the first set comfortably, 6-1.
Here is the live ticker:
South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner and German Alexander Zverev will face off in the final of the Madrid Masters 1000 tennis tournament on Sunday (5:00 p.m.). Top-seeded Sinner defeated France’s Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in Friday’s semifinal, while second-seeded Zverev beat unseeded Belgian Alexander Blockx 6-2, 7-5. Zverev has lost his last eight matches against Sinner. Sinner is making his debut in the Madrid final, whereas Zverev has won the title there twice.
Zverev, who reached his first final this year, defeated Dominic Thiem in the 2018 final as well as in the semifinals three years later. In 2022, Zverev lost in the final to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is not competing this time due to a wrist injury. Zverev’s most recent victory over Sinner to date came at the 2023 US Open. While the world No. 1 leads the overall head-to-head 9-4, the record on clay stands at 2-1 in Sinner’s favor. Most recently, in this year’s Monte Carlo semifinals, the player currently dominating the tour secured a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
Sinner Sets a Record
Sinner has continued his winning streak since then and, as of Friday, has reached the final of each of the nine Masters 1000 events at least once. Previously, only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer had achieved this at the ages of 25, 27, and 30, respectively. The 24-year-old Sinner now leads this ranking. With his 350th career win on the tour—and his 27th at this highest tournament level among the four Grand Slams in a row—he advanced to his fifth consecutive 1000-level final. If he defeats Zverev again, he would have strung together five of these title wins in a row. That has never happened before.
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