LIVE: Break confirmed! Sinner on the verge of winning the title

Sinner Sets a Record

Sinner has continued his winning streak since then and, as of Friday, has reached the final of each of the nine Masters 1000 events at least once. Previously, only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer had achieved this at the ages of 25, 27, and 30, respectively. The 24-year-old Sinner now leads this ranking. With his 350th career win on the tour—and his 27th at this highest tournament level among the four Grand Slams in a row—he advanced to his fifth consecutive 1000-level final. If he defeats Zverev again, he would have strung together five of these title wins in a row. That has never happened before.