Heated debate online
Why was Vance escorted out of the hall before Trump?
While guests at the traditional Correspondents’ Dinner were enjoying their appetizers, security forces were chasing the 31-year-old attacker. U.S. President Donald Trump and other government officials were immediately escorted away by security personnel following an exchange of gunfire. In one of the widely shared videos, however, Vice President JD Vance can be seen being escorted out before Trump. This has sparked heated debates online.
“Why was Vance pulled out before Trump?” “None of this makes any sense.” These and similar comments are appearing under videos on social media following the dangerous incident on the sidelines of the gala dinner in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C. Some users already see a conspiracy behind it all and suggest that Vance could be positioned to take over the presidency.
Trump stumbles during his escape
But in reality, it was only a matter of seconds. Furthermore, several Secret Service agents and, later, heavily armed police special forces shielded Trump and his wife Melania before the 79-year-old head of state—whose table was reportedly also reinforced with armor plates—got to his feet and was ready to flee. The footage shows that Trump stumbles after a few steps and needs to be helped back up. It’s important to note in this context that every member of the administration has their own security team, and different escape routes were used.
Initially, the president was taken to a secure presidential suite, as he did want to continue the dinner. However, on the advice of his team, Trump then proceeded to the White House, where he immediately held a press conference regarding the events.
US Broadcasters: Suspect Wanted to Meet Government Officials
During the press conference, the head of state demonstratively praised the work of the Secret Service. Regarding the shooter’s motives, he said that the individual was likely a “lone wolf.” He also did not believe that the shooting attack was related to the war in Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not be deterred from his course regarding Iran. “That won’t stop me from winning the Iran War.” Trump confirmed the shooter’s arrest about an hour after the incident. “What a night in D.C. The Secret Service and law enforcement did an outstanding job,” he wrote on his platform Truth Social.
According to CBS, the suspect told police after his arrest that he had intended to meet with representatives of Trump’s administration. This has not yet been officially confirmed. Trump himself had previously stated that he assumed he had been the man’s target. He described the suspect as a “sick person.”
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