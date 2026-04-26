Why was Vance escorted out of the hall before Trump?

US Broadcasters: Suspect Wanted to Meet Government Officials

During the press conference, the head of state demonstratively praised the work of the Secret Service. Regarding the shooter’s motives, he said that the individual was likely a “lone wolf.” He also did not believe that the shooting attack was related to the war in Iran. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not be deterred from his course regarding Iran. “That won’t stop me from winning the Iran War.” Trump confirmed the shooter’s arrest about an hour after the incident. “What a night in D.C. The Secret Service and law enforcement did an outstanding job,” he wrote on his platform Truth Social.