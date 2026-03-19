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Celebrity Drama in Vienna

Wife of Show Star Bit Police Officer on the Hand

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19.03.2026 05:00
The woman resisted being handcuffed.
The woman resisted being handcuffed.(Bild: P. Huber)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Porträt von Sophie Pratschner
Von Anja Richter und Sophie Pratschner

The woman is said to have been in a state of mental distress when she attacked one of the responding officers. Today, Thursday, she must answer to a criminal court judge on charges of resisting law enforcement and aggravated assault.

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Last fall, officers in Vienna were called to a scene after a young woman apparently went into a state of mental distress. Her celebrity husband had dialed 911 and described the incident. Family problems are said to have been the trigger. The police did not call an ambulance but drove to the scene themselves.

Resistance During Restraint
Upon arrival, they assessed that the woman’s conspicuous behavior posed a risk of self-harm and thus met the criteria for temporary detention. To transport her, the responding officers apparently attempted to handcuff the woman, which proved difficult. According to the criminal complaint, she is said to have resisted violently during the restraint—and bit one of the officers so hard in the hand that he was injured as a result.

Zitat Icon

My client was in a state of extreme distress. It is completely incomprehensible to me that an ambulance was not called immediately.

Rechtsanwalt Nikolaus Rast

Bild: zVg

Woman Wanted to See Her Husband
The reason for the escalation: According to the incident report, the woman, who was in the bedroom, insisted on speaking with her husband. However, the police officers wanted to prevent this for what they call “tactical reasons”—presumably to avoid further escalation. 

Attorney Nikolaus Rast confirmed the allegations raised by the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office in response to a query from “Krone.” However, he did not wish to preempt the trial. Except to say: “My client was in a state of extreme distress. It is completely incomprehensible to me that an ambulance was not called immediately, but instead police action was taken.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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